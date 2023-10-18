Pro-Palestinian Rallies Held In the Balkans As Israel’s Air Strikes on Gaza Intensify

There has been widespread shock and international condemnation after Israel reportedly struck a Gaza hospital on Tuesday night, killing at least 500 people. Thousands of people across the Middle East, North Africa and the Balkans took to the streets to protest against the worst single attack on a hospital in decades. Since the intense bombardment of Gaza's civilian population by Israeli forces began, many questions have been raised about how far the conflict could escalate and how many countries will be impacted or become involved. The international community's reaction has exposed many fault lines in its relations with Palestine and Israel. And as Balkan countries make their own responses felt, Adama Munu explains how it may impact their own relations with the US and the EU. Plus, nearly two weeks into Israel's heavy bombardment of Gaza, several hundred children have been killed. Across the Balkans speaks to Jasminko Halilovic, founder and CEO of the War Childhood Museum in Sarajevo - the world's only museum exclusively focused the impact war has on children. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp