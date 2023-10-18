October 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Here's how Western media reported on Israel's bombing of Gaza's Al Ahli Arab Hospital
On day 11 of Israel's latest aggression on Palestine's Gaza, an Israeli air strike hit Al Ahli Arab Hospital, killing at least 500 people. Here's how some Western media outlets reported on the incident, sparking massive outrage in the Middle East and beyond. #Palestine #Gaza #hospital
