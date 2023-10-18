TÜRKİYE
Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day
The close ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are often summed up in the motto: “One nation, two states.”
On Nov. 9, 1991, Türkiye became the first state to recognise the Republic of Azerbaijan. / Photo: AA Archive
October 18, 2023

Türkiye has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

"I convey Türkiye's greetings to my brother President Ilham Aliyev and all the Azerbaijani people on this pride day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X on Wednesday.

The Turkish National Defence Ministry also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan.

"We will always continue to be united with our brothers and sisters with the understanding of 'One Nation, Two States'. Long live Türkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood!" the ministry said on X.

Numan Kurtulmus, the Turkish parliament speaker, also congratulated Azerbaijan and said Türkiye “walks shoulder to shoulder” with Azerbaijan toward its goal of Century of Türkiye.

Azerbaijan first declared independence from the Russian czarist regime but was toppled after almost two years in 1920 by the Soviet Union, and the people of Azerbaijan managed to restore state independence on October 18, 1991.

On November 9, 1991, Türkiye became the first state to recognise the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The close ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are often summed up in the motto: “One nation, two states.”

AA
