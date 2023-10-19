WORLD
Arab Parliament calls for end to Israeli 'crimes' in besieged Gaza
Parliament called on the international community and international organisations to work for securing delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.
People carry an injured Palestinian child after the Israeli airstrikes in Deir al Balah, Gaza on October 18, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
October 19, 2023

The Arab Parliament has urged international and regional organisations to immediately intervene to stop "the Israeli occupation's crimes" against civilians in besieged Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, it said it will hold an emergency meeting in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to support the Palestinian people across the occupied territories.

The statement called on the international community and international organisations to work for securing the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to Gaza.

It also stressed its absolute rejection of any call to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, adding that such a move would "obliterate the Palestinian cause."

It also described the bombing of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza as a war crime and a crime against humanity that must not be tolerated.

Nearly 500 people were killed and 342 injured in the Israeli airstrike on the hospital late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Israel has denied responsibility for the strike.

Gaza is already experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out.

The latest conflict began on Oct. 7 when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood –– a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza.

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the start of the operation.

SOURCE:AA
