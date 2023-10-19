WORLD
4 MIN READ
Pakistan court grants bail to exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, paves way for return
Also called the "Lion of Punjab", Sharif is known as a political survivor who has served three terms as PM –– but did not complete any of them.
Pakistan court grants bail to exiled ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, paves way for return
Nawaz Sharif has been prime minister three times but was ousted in 2017 and given a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted of corruption. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 19, 2023

A Pakistan court has granted bail to exiled former prime minister and graft convict Nawaz Sharif, removing the threat of arrest when he returns to the country this weekend, his lawyer said.

After nearly four years in self-imposed medical exile in the United Kingdom, Sharif is hoping to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party through elections scheduled for January 2024.

The court's decision allows him to return to his heartland of Lahore on Saturday for a welcome home rally, while his primary opponent Imran Khan languishes in jail.

"The honourable Islamabad High Court has granted Nawaz Sharif protective bail until October 24," his lawyer Amjad Pervaiz told the AFP news agency.

"He can not be arrested on his arrival," said Pervaiz.

Sharif has been prime minister three times but was ousted in 2017 and given a lifetime disqualification from politics after being convicted of corruption.

He served less than one year of a seven-year sentence before being granted permission to seek medical care in the United Kingdom, ignoring court orders to return during former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

But his fortunes changed when his brother Shehbaz Sharif came to power last year and his government oversaw changes to the law, including limiting the disqualification of lawmakers from contesting elections to five years.

Analysts have said his return may have been smoothed by a deal between the powerful military establishment and his party to prevent any significant legal challenges.

The caretaker government –– in place until elections –– has denied any such agreement.

RelatedPakistan passes law paving way for ex-PM Nawaz Sharif's return to politics

In and out of favour

The PML-N party, one of the two dynastic parties of the country that frequently swap power, is planning a massive rally through the streets of Lahore on Saturday.

The party is heavily reliant on Nawaz Sharif's political clout to boost popularity that has slid with a drowning economy and rampant inflation.

While in exile he was widely believed to have been pulling the strings of his brother's premiership.

Known as the "Lion of Punjab", he is a political survivor who has repeatedly roared back to the country's top office.

He has served three terms –– but did not complete any of them.

His first, beginning in 1990, ended in 1993 when he was sacked for corruption. The second lasted from 1997 to 1999, when he was deposed by the military.

RelatedPakistan court frees ex-PM Sharif for medical treatment

He blamed the security establishment for again targeting him in 2017 when the Supreme Court disqualified him from politics for life over graft allegations, which he denies.

Prior to his return, he has tempered his anti-army stance.

Pakistan's army directly ruled the nation for more than three decades and remains an influential actor in the Pakistani politics.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us