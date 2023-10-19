TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Dozens of Turkish firms join major technology fair in Dubai
The five-day event is hosting around 6,000 companies from 180 countries, showcases cutting-edge technology products.
Dozens of Turkish firms join major technology fair in Dubai
Turkish firms join prestigious start-up event in Dubai. / Source: www.expandnorthstar.com / Others
October 19, 2023

Over 50 Turkish companies has been exhibiting their products and services at the world's largest technology event, GITEX GLOBAL, in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai.

Beginning Monday and hosting around 6,000 companies from 180 countries, the five-day event showcases cutting-edge technology products.

In 2023, there are five different Türkiye pavilions at the fair to gather related sectors together in different halls.

Fatih Ozer, general secretary of Türkiye's Services Exporters' Association, said Turkish companies have seen high interest since the beginning of the event.

Companies found a chance to arrange business-to-business (B2B) meetings thanks to the association's efforts, Ozer told Anadolu during the fair.

He said the number of exporters is increasing in the services field and information technology (IT) is an important sector.

The association has around 5,000 firms and most of them are active in the IT field, he added.

Ozer stressed that the government provides significant support for exporters and that the IT sector is one of those receiving such support.

He noted that the IT sector is contributing to the country's exports and, transforming other companies and increasing added value.

Dubai market

Sevket Ilhan Bagoren, a member of the association's board, said Turkish IT firms aim to do business in foreign countries and ministries support them.

The Dubai market is a very good option for Turkish firms. There is a need for IT products, but there is no ecosystem, while Türkiye has a well-developed ecosystem in the IT field, he stressed.

Although China and India offer cost advantages, Turkish firms are able to offer better quality and price is not the priority in Dubai, he noted.

There are also geographical and cultural relations between the UAE and Türkiye and there is a Turkish diaspora in Dubai, he added.

RelatedTurkish companies showcase in Dubai start-up event
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us