Türkiye's minister of treasury and finance will hold a meeting in Paris as part of a recent string of talks with foreign investors to explain the country's economic policies.

Mehmet Simsek will be meeting with investors in France on Thursday, following contacts in the Gulf countries, the US, and the UK, sources told Anadolu.

The minister will hold roundtable meetings with investors in Paris as part of his daily contacts.

During his trip, he will meet separately with Carmine Di Noia, director of the OECD's Financial and Corporate Affairs Department, and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie.

He will meet with French and German investors at a dinner of the Franco-German Forum and tell them about Türkiye's economic policies, as well as the targets and reform preparations in its Medium Term Program.

Simsek had previously said he plans to visit Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Doha in Qatar, and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks.

"We will leave no place unvisited because our goal is to increase direct investments in Türkiye," Simsek said earlier this month in a TV interview.

"We are also planning to go to the Far East soon," he added