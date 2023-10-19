WORLD
2 MIN READ
Biden dodges question on whether Israeli actions in Gaza conform int'l laws
Instead of answering the question, US President Biden says, 'good talking to you all,' and leaves the press availability room.
Biden dodges question on whether Israeli actions in Gaza conform int'l laws
US President Joe Biden speaks to the press aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base on October 18, 2023 as he returns from a visit to Israel. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
October 19, 2023

US President Joe Biden has dodged a reporter's question on whether Israel is acting in line with the laws of war in Gaza.

"Mr President, are Israelis operating within the laws of war that you talked about last week," a reporter asked Biden on Thursday.

Instead of answering the question, Biden said: "Good talking to you all." He then left the press availability room at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, where Air Force One stopped for fuel on its way back to Washington.

Prior to that, Biden denied reports Israeli press saying that US officials had stated that if Hezbollah started a war against Israel, the US army would support the Israeli army in this battle.

On the possibility of Israel canceling its widely expected land operation against Gaza, Biden merely said that Israeli and US military officials are talking about what the alternatives might be.

Biden also stated that efforts to evacuate US citizens in Gaza are continuing.

In a phone conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi upon his return from Israel, Biden said Sisi had initially agreed to open the border for approximately 20 aid trucks to enter Gaza, which is badly in need of supplies.

RelatedBiden says 'other team' involved in Gaza hospital blast, absolves Israel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us