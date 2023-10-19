WORLD
How has Israel turned Palestine’s Gaza into an ‘open-air prison’?
Palestine’s Gaza is a tiny enclave home to over 2 million Palestinians. Faced with a crippling blockade, it has been called an open air-prison, and even the world’s largest concentration camp. We look at the history of this Palestinian territory since the 1948 Nakba, when 700,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homes by Israeli forces. Since 2007, Gaza has suffered four major assaults by the Israeli army, which killed thousands of people including children and women. The blockade that Israel began that same year has also impaired the enclave’s health infrastructure, which is currently being decimated and targeted by Israeli air strikes. And the situation has only gotten worse with the recent Al Ahli Arab Hospital massacre in which at least 500 people were killed.
October 19, 2023
