British prime minister visits Israel to express solidarity
Israel has continued to drop bombs across the Gaza Strip for a 13th consecutive day. The death toll from the unrelenting strikes has now risen to 3,785. Diplomatic efforts in the region are intensifying, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visiting West Jerusalem for talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, before heading to Saudi Arabia. British officials have not said who they believe was responsible for Tuesday night's explosion at the Al-Ahli hospital, in which almost 500 Palestinians are reported to have died, but the US has backed Israel's position that the blast was caused by an errant rocket from within Gaza. After almost two weeks of siege on the strip, Israel has agreed to allow limited humanitarian aid into Gaza via Egypt from Friday. Claire Herriot reports.
October 19, 2023
