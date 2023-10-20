October 20, 2023
Biden to ask Congress for more funding support for Israel
There are hopes that Friday could see humanitarian aid trucks rolling into Gaza - after nearly two weeks of Israeli bombardment, and dire conditions for Palestinians trapped there. But there are also new fears are growing over Israel's expected ground attack against Hamas in Gaza, even as US President Joe Biden calls for restraint. Andy Roesgen has more from Washington DC.
