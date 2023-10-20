WORLD
1 MIN READ
Guterres: UN is engaging with Egypt, Israel, US to get aid moving
Humanitarian assistance still hasn't reached the people of Gaza, despite assurances Egypt's Rafah crossing would open to limited aid from Friday. As we've mentioned, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken at the border, saying the UN is negotiating with Israel, the US and Egypt to get the aid moving. Supplies are piling up at the border, as Israel's bombing campaign goes on. Overnight, a church where several hundred Christian Palestinians were sheltering was hit. It's not yet clear how many have been killed or injured. This report from Claire Herriot contains images of children in distress.
Guterres: UN is engaging with Egypt, Israel, US to get aid moving / Others
October 20, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us