Guterres: UN is engaging with Egypt, Israel, US to get aid moving

Humanitarian assistance still hasn't reached the people of Gaza, despite assurances Egypt's Rafah crossing would open to limited aid from Friday. As we've mentioned, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken at the border, saying the UN is negotiating with Israel, the US and Egypt to get the aid moving. Supplies are piling up at the border, as Israel's bombing campaign goes on. Overnight, a church where several hundred Christian Palestinians were sheltering was hit. It's not yet clear how many have been killed or injured. This report from Claire Herriot contains images of children in distress.