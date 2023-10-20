TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Discussions on AI in health care to broaden horizons: Turkish president
AI impacts every aspect of our lives, and will broaden all of our horizons within the context of health, Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells medical professionals at Turkish Medical World Congress.
Discussions on AI in health care to broaden horizons: Turkish president
Erdogan addressed the Turkish Medical World Congress, which plays a vital role in elevating the cooperation potential in the field of health arranged under the umbrella of the Organization of the Turkic States. / Photo: Ihlas Haber Ajansi
October 20, 2023

Discussions on artificial intelligence in health care will broaden our horizons, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

His remarks came in a video message to the 9th Turkish Medical World Congress and Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards ceremony in Istanbul on Friday.

"Artificial intelligence technologies, which are expected to grow steadily and reach a $1.5 trillion market by 2030, are impacting every aspect of our lives," Erdogan said.

"It is certain that the presentations and discussions to be held under the theme of artificial intelligence in healthcare will broaden all of our horizons."

Erdogan also congratulated the winners of the award, named in honour of the Turkish Nobel Prize laureate Professor Aziz Sancar, and conveyed his regards to all the nations taking part.

Born in the Mardin province of southeastern Türkiye, Sancar was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, along with Tomas Lindahl and Paul Modrich for "mechanistic studies of DNA repair."

RelatedTurkish chemist makes advance against brain cancer

Cooperation of Turkic states

The Turkish Medical World Congress, which plays a vital role in elevating the cooperation potential in the field of health, is arranged under the umbrella of the Organization of the Turkic States.

During his address to the congress, Erdogan also mentioned that Türkiye gives "great importance and value to every endeavour within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States".

He added that Türkiye "constantly develops cooperation in a wide range of fields, from health to defence, education to energy, within the Turkic world."

Erdogan also said that the solidarity shown by Turkic states with Türkiye after the February 6 twin earthquakes will be never forgotten.

"I believe that as long as we maintain the spirit of brotherhood among us, we will achieve great successes," the Turkish leader added.

RelatedTürkiye marks Turkic States Cooperation Day
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us