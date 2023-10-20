WORLD
Global South Slams US Double Standards For Vetoing UNSC Resolution On Gaza
As Israel continues its assault and aerial bombardment of Gaza, the world's deep divisions spilled out into the open at a UN Security Council meeting. Despite the majority of the council supporting a resolution that called for a pause to the fighting, the US vetoed the measure, drawing criticisms of hypocrisy and double standards. The death toll in Gaza is seeing no signs of slowing, as Israel steps up air strikes that it says is targeting Hamas, but has overwhelmingly struck civilians. The latest strike hit several houses in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least 18 Palestinians. Dozens are feared trapped under the rubble. Palestinian health officials also say 13 people have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, during raids on the Nur Shams camp. Meanwhile, an aid convoy is set to enter Gaza, which the World Health Organisation says is too little to address the dire humanitarian situation there. Israel, which has cut off food, fuel, and water to Gaza had refused to allow aid in, before relenting in a deal brokered by US President Joe Biden. Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Aydin University Ali Bakir Professor at Qatar University
October 20, 2023
