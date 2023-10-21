WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden seeks $106B for Ukraine, Israel, border with Mexico
President Joe Biden requests urgent military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a massive security package, but he faces a tough battle to get it through a paralysed US Congress.
Biden seeks $106B for Ukraine, Israel, border with Mexico
Biden is welcomed by Israel's Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 21, 2023

President Joe Biden has requested urgent military aid for Ukraine and Israel in a massive $106 billion security package, but he faces a tough battle to get it through a paralysed US Congress.

Biden's demand came on Friday, one day after he drew a direct link between the Hamas raid on Israel and Russian President Vladimir Putin's offensive in Ukraine to convince Americans that the United States must show global leadership.

The 80-year-old Democrat argued in an Oval Office speech that the huge sums involved — a total of $105.85 billion, including $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel — would secure US interests for generations.

But Biden's request comes as the US House of Representatives remains in chaos, with Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, in their worst meltdown in decades and unable to elect a speaker for the past 17 days.

"The world is watching, and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities," White House Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to Congress.

"I urge Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Washington in September to seek more military aid against Russia, said he was "grateful" to Biden for proposing the aid.

RelatedBiden tries to rally Americans on Israel, Ukraine support

'Chaos'

Biden's mega aid package throws an olive branch to Republicans in the form of $14 billion in funding for the migration crisis at the southern border with Mexico, including $6.4 billion for security — a central concern for the right-wing party.

The package also includes $7 billion for countering China and strengthening allies in the Asia-Pacific region, and over $9 billion for humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Ukraine and Israel.

Most importantly, however, the huge funding ask is an attempt to bolster waning support for Ukraine by linking it with funding for Israel — which does have widespread bipartisan backing.

Whether Republicans can set aside their squabbling and choose a speaker so that Biden's request can even get a hearing remains unclear.

RelatedGlobal protests berate Biden for Israel support despite Gaza carnage
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us