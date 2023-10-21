Jewish American political scientist Norman Finkelstein comments on Israel’s attack on Gaza hospital

Jewish American political scientist and author of ‘The Holocaust Industry’ and ‘I Accuse!’ Norman Finkelstein, commented on the Israeli, US and English denial of Israel’s involvement in the Al Ahli Arab Hospital massacre in Palestine’s Gaza on 17 October and Hamas’s actions since 7 October. #TheHolocaustIndustry #NormanFinkelstein #IsraelHamas