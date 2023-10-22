October 22, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Irish MEP calls out EU's stance on Gaza: 'Crime against humanity'
"The EU will never live down this shame." Irish MEP Clare Daly called out the EU on its one-sided stance regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at a UN plenary session in Strasbourg, France. The Irish politician criticised MEPs for describing Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "'humanitarian crisis,' as if it were caused by the weather".
Irish MEP calls out EU's stance on Gaza: 'Crime against humanity' / Others
Explore