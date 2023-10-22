October 22, 2023
20 aid trucks pass through Rafah border crossing to Gaza
The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt briefly opened to allow a humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks to enter Gaza in the early hours of Oct 21, the first since the armed conflict broke out between Israel and Hamas on October 7. The UN has announced that it is hoping a second convoy of trucks will be sent into the enclave on Oct 22, Sunday.
