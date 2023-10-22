Nearly 200 Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv to demand the release of detainees held by Hamas in besieged Gaza and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Saturday the demonstration took place near the Israeli Defence Ministry building.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and blamed him for the current situation.

Netanyahu has been facing protests in Israel since the start of the year almost every week over his controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Hamas' armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on October 17 that it is holding as many as 250 Israelis in captivity.

The Al Qassam Brigades released two Americans on humanitarian grounds on Friday, which it said was in response to efforts by Qatar.

War on Gaza

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise raid that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque, growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers, and consistent raids on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Before the start of the fight, 2023 was considered the deadliest year for Palestinians that didn't involve major clashes between the two sides.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron on besieged Gaza.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.