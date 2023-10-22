WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli protesters seek Netanyahu's resignation, prisoner deal with Hamas
Some 200 Israelis protest near Israeli Defence Ministry building in Tel Aviv, blaming PM Benjamin Netanyahu for current Middle East crisis and demanding his resignation.
Israeli protesters seek Netanyahu's resignation, prisoner deal with Hamas
Residents of Tel Aviv show solidarity with the families of hostages and missing people / Photo: Reuters
October 22, 2023

Nearly 200 Israelis have rallied in Tel Aviv to demand the release of detainees held by Hamas in besieged Gaza and the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said on Saturday the demonstration took place near the Israeli Defence Ministry building.

Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and blamed him for the current situation.

Netanyahu has been facing protests in Israel since the start of the year almost every week over his controversial judicial overhaul plan.

Hamas' armed wing, Al Qassam Brigades, said on October 17 that it is holding as many as 250 Israelis in captivity.

The Al Qassam Brigades released two Americans on humanitarian grounds on Friday, which it said was in response to efforts by Qatar.

RelatedAll eyes on 'decisive' Qatar in hostage release efforts

War on Gaza

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood — a multi-pronged surprise raid that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque, growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers, and consistent raids on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Before the start of the fight, 2023 was considered the deadliest year for Palestinians that didn't involve major clashes between the two sides.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron on besieged Gaza.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure stands at more than 1,400 in Israel.

RelatedIn pictures: Protesters in US capital demand truce as Israel-Palestine war roils world
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us