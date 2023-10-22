WORLD
Israeli bombardments destroy 31 mosques in Palestine's Gaza — ministry
Israeli air strikes destroyed many places of worship as the conflict enters its third week, civilian casualties rise, and the region grapples with severe shortages of essential supplies.
10 employees have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry says / Photo: AA.
October 22, 2023

Israeli air strikes on the besieged Gaza destroyed five more mosques, bringing the total number to 31 since October 7, the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry has said.

It said on Sunday that 10 employees from the ministry lost their lives in these attacks, and others had been injured.

Israel's airstrikes in Palestine began after Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then announced launching Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza, yet so far killed at least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women in air strikes.

The figure stands at more than 1,400 people in Israel.

On Saturday, first aid delivery to Gaza entered through Egypt for the first time since armed conflict broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis, with no electricity, while water, food, fuel, and medical supplies are running out.

