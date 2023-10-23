WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign 5.3M barrel oil storage deal
The deal, announced during South Korean President Yoon's visit to Riyadh, aims to bolster energy security.
South Korea, Saudi Arabia sign 5.3M barrel oil storage deal
South Korea ranks as the fifth-largest purchaser of crude oil globally, with Saudi Arabia serving as its primary supplier / Photo: Reuters.
October 23, 2023

South Korea's state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) said that it has signed an oil storage agreement with Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels for five years.

The agreement announced in a press release posted on KNOC's company blog was sealed on Monday as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is visiting Riyadh for talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and to attend other business events.

By storing Aramco's oil in its reserves, KNOC said it would be able to enhance energy security.

Aramco was not immediately reachable for comment.

Yoon's office said on Sunday that the oil will be stored at a reserve in South Korea's southeastern port city of Ulsan, and the country has also secured the right to preferentially purchase the stored oil in case of emergency, as well as rental fees for the five-year period.

South Korea is the world's fifth-biggest crude oil buyer, and Saudi is its No.1 provider.

RelatedSouth Korea mulls $50M fine on Google, Apple for market abuse
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us