October 23, 2023
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan offers to protect Palestinian children
Under the direction of First Lady Emine Erdogan, Turkiye has offered refuge to orphaned Palestinian children. It is also offering treatment to wounded children until the Israeli attacks are over. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah newspaper has more on Turkiye’s diplomatic efforts in the Israeli-Palestine conflict
