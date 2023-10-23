WORLD
Migrants continue to arrive in Spanish islands as number passes 1,600
Most migrants arrived at El Hierro since Friday with one single boat carrying a record 320 migrants as numbers surged in recent weeks.
Migrants wait to disembark from a small boat in La Restinga on the Canary Island of El Hierro, Spain, Saturday October 21, 2023. / Photo: AP
October 23, 2023

Some 314 migrants arrived in Spain's Canary Islands in two boats early Monday, bringing to more than 1,600 the number of migrants to reach the islands since Friday, emergency services said.

The service said one boat carrying 229 migrants was escorted to El Hierro island while another with 85 was taken to Tenerife .

Of the boats that arrived over the weekend, one on Saturday was carrying 320 migrants. The state news agency EFE said it was the largest number in a single boat since human traffickers began to regularly use the Canary Island route in 1994. The previous record of 280 was recorded earlier this month.

Most of the boats arrived at El Hierro, which has received several thousand migrants in recent weeks.

The Canary Islands are located off the northwest coast of Africa.

RelatedWooden boat carrying nearly 300 refugees reaches Spain's Canary Islands

Over 23,000 arrived in Canady Islands

Most of the migrants come from sub-Saharan African countries and most of the boats depart from Senegal.

Migrants arriving by boat in Spain spend up to 72 hours in police custody, for identification, then are moved into various reception or detention centres depending on their cases.

Although some are deported, most apply for asylum and are taken to mainland Spain for their petitions to be studied.

In the end, many are freed and ordered to leave Spain if they don’t get asylum.

Spain’s Interior Ministry says nearly 23,500 migrants reached the Canary Islands by boat between January 1 and October 15. That’s a 90 percent increase from the same period last year.

SOURCE:AP
