TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest against 33 Daesh suspects
The Turkish General Directorate of Security said that the suspects 31 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals.
Turkish police arrest against 33 Daesh suspects
Simultaneous operations were carried out in 39 addresses in Ankara. / Photo: AA Archive
October 23, 2023

Turkish security forces arrested 33 foreign nationals in the capital Ankara over their suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, police have said.

Police nabbed 33 suspects, including 31 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals, in simultaneous operations to arrest 39 terror suspects, the Turkish General Directorate of Security said X on Monday.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in 39 addresses in Ankara.

The suspects will be handed over to a local repatriation center and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining six suspects, it added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks. In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

RelatedDozens of Daesh suspects detained in Ankara
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us