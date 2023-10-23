WORLD

At least 500 killed in Israeli air attacks on Gaza on Sunday
Israel's military says it's intensifying its aerial bombardment of Gaza. More than 500 people were killed in overnight attacks on the enclave - the deadliest in the conflict so far. The war is now in its 17th day and is the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 5,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks. There are reports the US is seeking to delay the launch of Israel's ground offensive, in the hopes of getting some of the more than 220 hostages out of Gaza, and more humanitarian aid in. TRT World's Claire Herriot reports.
Gaza bombing intensifies / Others
October 23, 2023

