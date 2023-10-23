Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation played a pivotal role in uncovering disinformation and misinformation campaigns during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said the country's communications director.

"During the conflict in Gaza, our center now plays a critical role in addressing disinformation and misinformation campaigns," Fahrettin Altun said, addressing the 51st Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) Conference on Monday, which is hosted by Anadolu Agency. The conference kicked off on Monday at the agency's Istanbul office.

Altun said that baseless claims, allegations, and fake news often negatively affect existing disagreements and crises, especially when emotions run high.

"The situation on the ground is already complex and our goal is to prevent the situation from becoming even more complex and problematic," Altun said. "We work to impede information wars from becoming a new front in this conflict."

Role of journalists and media organisations

Noting that the meeting offers an opportunity to discuss issues related to information disinformation, misinformation and information warfare in the light of recent developments in the region, Altun said: "In an area characterised by uncertainties and tensions, the role of journalists and media organisations is extremely important."

"Their responsibility extends beyond mere reporting and they serve as guardians of truth and they act against dangerous disinformation campaigns launched by different factions," he added.

Pointing out that disinformation issues "become especially evident during the crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as recent conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine," Altun said: "We have seen that in the absence of responsible needs reporting, disinformation could make current crisis, war, endangering human lives and societal orders, sociopolitical orders as well."

"Safeguarding the truth is not solely the responsibility of our colleagues, journalists, media members in the news industry. Each of us as consumers of information, especially in this digital age, in this global village, must exercise vigilance and caution," he added.

Manipulating public sentiment

The Turkish communications director also said that misinformation and disinformation campaigns "harbour sinister aims to manipulate public sentiment."

"Every unchecked piece of disinformation, every baseless rumor shared destroys the foundation of truth, that is so dangerous," he said. "To remain insensitive in the face of misinformation, I would like to say openly, is to betray the trust of our fellow citizens."

Altun also said that he believes that "our citizens are not passive consumers of truth but the very actors that can halt the advance of disinformation."

"We are also in constant communication with news producers, both in conventional media and social media, to support their search for accurate right information," he added.

Noting that for this reason, the Center for Combating Disinformation was formed, Altun said: "It is primary goal is to prevent the spread of inaccurate information and serve as a fact-checking resource for uncertain claims."

'First casualties of wars and conflicts is the truth'

Altun also said that since the beginning of the Gaza crisis, "our directorate has internationalised these efforts to counter disinformation during this conflict."

"We believe that one of the first casualties of wars and conflicts is the truth," he noted. "We are committed to rescuing the truth from fiction, provocation, manipulation and speculation."

"In this latest conflict in Gaza, initial data reveals that 74% of verified Twitter accounts spread misinformation during the early days of the conflict," he said. "A similar trend was observed in the early days of the war in Ukraine."

"This pattern may continue to demonstrate itself in the future conflicts in different parts of the world," Altun explained.

Altun also underlined that the world "must be mindful of hegemonic perceptions and discourse on issues like Palestine."

"Powerful media organisations often attempt to define the parameters of debates and frameworks," he said. "They significantly influence how millions around the world perceive critical issues."

"Let us combine our efforts, taking into consideration both production and consumption of needs, addressing the specter of fake needs," he said.

Altun underlined that the dominance of frameworks imposed by different centers of power requires a "collective and cohesive strategy, especially in times of crisis."

"News agencies definitely occupy a very much central role as the first battle in our collective fight," he added.

Altun also thanked Anadolu. "I would like to say that I have been particularly impressed by Anadolu's numerous breaking news stories and their corrections of global disinformation campaigns."

"I trust my colleagues here at Anadolu and in my directorate to continue their fight for truth in these extremely challenging times for the news industry," he added.