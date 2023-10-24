Along with traditional warfare that relies on tanks and aircraft, digital warfare takes place in the virtual realm, where Israel deploys a wide range of cyber tools and tactics to shape the public’s opinion and justify the crimes by breaking the Palestinian narrative and dehumanising them.

In the wake of Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Flood'' operation, Israeli officials, journalists, and international media have launched a well-coordinated, multi-pronged disinformation campaign. As a result, fake news, fabricated stories, however bizarre, were spread by Israeli officials, journalists and social media influencers, which were then repeated by international media agencies without being verified.

One of the most jarring claims that Hamas beheaded 40 babies in Israel spread like wildfire, but as it was debunked, the White House and CNN journalists issued a corrigendum. Yet, a simple Google search still shows that media outlets such as Fox News, the Times of India, the New York Post, and others haven’t bothered to issue an apology or even quietly issue a clarification.

Kashif, which was established four years ago, has nine staffers. Our resources are limited. We need more staff and experts to be able to debunk the flood of anti-Palestinian disinformation. Experts in other languages are also required at these times, but we have friends and relations with other fact-checking organisations who help us in translation.

Taking on the Israeli disinformation engine is like a battle between David and Goliath. With truth on our side, we will try our best to bring out the unadulterated version of the Palestinian reality with whatever limited tools and resources we have at hand.

Shadow-banning and blocking Palestinian content

Tech Companies like Meta and X, formerly Twitter, are playing a pivotal role in countering the Palestinian narrative by blocking content and deleting pro-Palestinian accounts.

Mark Zuckerburg, CEO of Meta, bluntly announced through a post that he fully stands with Israel: "The terrorist attacks by Hamas are pure evil. There is never any justification for carrying out acts of terrorism against innocent people. The widespread suffering that has resulted is devastating. My focus remains on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and the region." Zuckerburg limited the comments coming from different regions, including Palestine.

X CEO's stance was no different than Zuckerburg's. Elon Musk tweeted, "Sorry to see what's happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day." Musk also retweeted several tweets in support of Israel, without paying any attention to crimes against civilians in Gaza.

The shadow-banning and blocking of Palestinian content, and in comparison, overlooking the thousands and thousands of Israeli posts filled with hatred and anti-Palestinian sentiments confirms that these technology companies are complicit in the crimes against Palestinians.

7amleh, a Palestinian digital rights group, documented over 19,000 Israeli Hebrew content and posts on X inciting hatred and violence against Palestinians, out of 23,000 tweets, that haven’t been blocked between October 9-12, 2023. However, 128 accounts that support the Palestinian cause have been restricted.

Biassed media coverage

Misleading the public is more than just providing false Information. Biassed coverage, such as selective terms and reporting of information that favours the Israeli narrative is also misleading.

The biases of international media outlets were evident in several patterns of coverage. For example, BBC used the term "killed" when reporting on Israelis, all the while, using the term "death" or "died" when reporting on Palestinians killed by the Israelis.

Also, Western media outlets are using the terms "barbaric attack" and "terrorist" to describe civilian killings in Israel, but such terms are not used when describing the killing of innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.

But the truth always finds its way out. Palestinian journalists and influencers are pushing back with whatever limited resources they have. Videos posted by Motaz Azaiza, an English-language journalist, have reached over 30 million views on Instagram. Celebrities, who were afraid to show their solidarity with Palestinians in the first three-four days, finally spoke up loudly.

The battle against disinformation knows no borders. International collaboration is essential to sharing best practices, supporting independent media and fact-checkers, and holding tech giants accountable.