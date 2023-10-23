WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The accident ensues as a cargo train collides with a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured.
Over a dozen dead in Bangladesh train collision
The bodies of at least 15 people have been recovered and the number of casualties could increase, officials say. / Others
October 23, 2023

A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured, fire officials have said.

Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars, said fire official Mosharraf Hossain on Monday at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the accident occurred.

He said the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.

"Our people are working there. It's a chaotic situation,” he told The Associated Press.

The crash occurred when two rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express passenger train were hit by a cargo train heading to Chattogram, Azizul Haque Rajon, a senior fire official, said from the scene by phone.

He said it was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage.

Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised railway crossings, poor signalling and bad track conditions.

RelatedAlmost two dozen passengers killed in Bangladesh bus crash
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us