At least 5,087 Palestinians killed in Gaza and 15,273 injured

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing North Gaza to avoid the onslaught of Israeli air strikes. Eighteen-year-old Dima Allamdani and her 13 member family were among those who followed Israels's advice to go south for thier own safety. They took refuge in Khan Younis, with disastrous consquences. Shoaib Hasan has the story.