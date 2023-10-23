The mother of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy who was stabbed to death in a hate crime in the US state of Illinois is trying to cope with her son's tragedy.

"She not only lost her child, but she witnessed the brutality of him being killed," said Ahmed Rehab, Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relat ions Chicago chapter (CAIR-Chicago).

Hanaan Shahin, 32, was stabbed more than a dozen times at her Plainfield Township home in Illinois during the October 14 attack in which her son, Wadea Al Fayoume, was murdered after also being stabbed 26 times.

Shahin was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Rehab told Anadolu news agency on Monday before going to visit Shahin that she is dealing with the situation as well as can be expected after being subjected to such a horrible tragedy.

"She is rattled more than anybody," said Rehab. "This was a shock to everybody in the community and such a heinous crime."

Coping with the tragic death

CAIR-Chicago is providing Shahin with financial assistance, temporary housing, proper legal representation and psychological and social services. Rehab said the goal is to take care of her needs in every way possible.

"We are meeting with her to help her find peace in God and cope with the tragic death of her son by providing her with the proper support mechanisms," said Rehab.

The suspect, Joseph M. Czuba, 71, who was the landlord of the house Shahin was renting, is in custody for murder and hate crimes charges. Investigators said he targeted Shahin and her son because they were Muslim and because of the ongoing conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians.

"He is a monster, and we need to have condemnation for this ugly behaviour," said Rehab. "Children should not be targeted."

Czuba’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 30.