"Türkiye Century Investment Reception" was co-hosted by Turkish embassy in Qatar, Investment Office of Türkiye, and Qatari Businessman Association.
The event provided a platform to explore bilateral relations and discuss investment opportunities in both countries. / Others
October 24, 2023

The latest edition of the “Türkiye Century Investment Receptions” was held in Qatar’s capital Doha on Monday, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The event, themed 'Türkiye: Your Resilient Investment Partner', was co-hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Qatar, the Investment Office of Türkiye, and the Qatari Businessman Association.

Gathering the business communities from Türkiye and Qatar, the event at the residence of Turkish Ambassador in Doha M. Mustafa Goksu provided a platform to explore bilateral relations and discuss investment opportunities in both countries.

Speaking at the event, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek highlighted the “excellent political relations” between Türkiye and Qatar and said: “I think it is up to us, the policymakers, but also up to the business community to leverage these excellent political relations in deepening our ties to trade an d investments.”

Simsek also answered the questions of attendees.

Century of Türkiye

Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, the head of the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, said: “In two recent decades of time Türkiye become a regional hub in her region. So, we are talking about the next century of Türkiye we are starting under the leadership of President Erdogan, we call it Century of Türkiye.”

Giving details about the vision for the next century, he said: “Firstly, Türkiye would like to be among the top 10 economies globally. Secondly, we definitely would like to grow our exports in the region, and we are trying to target to get more share from the global trade. We would like to get more investments”.

Qatari Businessmen Association’s (QBA) Chairman Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, for his part, said Türkiye has been “one of our country’s strategic partners on many levels and in many fields including the business and trade relation.”

“It (Türkiye) was and will stay a prime investment destination for Qatari businessmen with its great and varied opportunities as well as it’s safe and welcoming investment climate."

