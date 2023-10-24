WORLD
Live blog: Russia is 'gradually fleeing' from Crimea – Zelenskyy
The Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 608th day.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims Russian fleet is "no longer capable" of operating in the western part of the Black Sea. / Photo: Reuters
October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that the Russian fleet is "no longer capable" of operating in the western part of the Black Sea and that it is "gradually fleeing" from Crimea.

"As of now, we have not yet achieved full fire control over Crimea and its adjacent waters. But we will. It's just a matter of time," Zelenskyy said in a video address to the Second Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform held in the Czech capital Prague.

Defining this as a "historic achievement," Zelenskyy said that there are no "safe bases" or fully reliable logistical routes for the Russian military in Crimea and the parts of the Black Sea and Azov coast under Russian control.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on Zelenskyy's claims.

1137 GMT — Ukraine's EU membership bid to be assessed in report due on Nov 8

The European Union's executive is set to present on Nov 8 an assessment of progress made by Ukraine in its membership bid, three officials said, a key stepping stone in the bloc's decision on whether to start accession talks with Kiev.

The assessment will come in an annual report by the European Commission in Brussels detailing how far countries looking to join the 27-nation bloc have advanced in meeting the necessary economic, legal and other criteria.

A decision is then expected during a Dec 14-15 summit of EU leaders on whether to launch formal membership negotiations with Ukraine, a top priority for Kiev as it fights the Russian military offensive.

1117 GMT — Support for Israel won't impact Ukraine aid: Scholz

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to maintain Germany's aid to Ukraine despite Russian military action even as Berlin supports Israel in its conflict with Hamas.

"We are backing Ukraine economically, financially, with humanitarian aid and also with weapons," Scholz said.

"This support will in no way be impacted by the fact that we of course since the horrible morning hours of October 7 have focused on Israel and the Middle East with the greatest sympathy and concern."

0056 GMT —Russia repels Ukraine's attack on Sevastopol

Russia's Black Sea Fleet was engaged early on Tuesday in repelling a Ukraine attack on Sevastopol, a Moscow-installed governor of the Black Sea port has said.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula, said on the Telegram messaging app that it was likely a Ukraine "underwater sabotage" attack.

For our live updates from Monday (October 23), click here.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
