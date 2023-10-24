The Turkish and Azerbaijani forces destroyed enemy targets amid the ongoing "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint military exercises.

The second day of the three-day tactical drills, which is also marked as a "Distinguished Observer Day," continued with the participation of Turkish and Azerbaijani commando units, as well as Turkish F-16s and Bayraktar TB2 drones, which conducted various manoeuvres against enemies.

The Distinguished Observer Day of the military exercises which began on Monday was attended by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov, as well as Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo.

The drills, with the participation of 3,000 military personnel from both countries, are being conducted in various parts of Azerbaijan, including the capital Baku, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and in the territories liberated after a 44-day war with Armenia in the fall of 2020.