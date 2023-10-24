In a call for unity and solidarity, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called for joint efforts to address the escalating crisis in Palestine.

Altun, the Chairman of the 12th OIC Information Ministers Conference, sent a letter to the organisation's member countries' Information Ministers addressing attacks and disinformation campaigns targeting Palestine.

In his letter, Altun stated that collective effort will be crucial in drawing the international community's attention to Palestine, adding that Türkiye's combatting disinformation needs to be accompanied by other Muslim countries.

Altun took a firm stance against international media organisations that, at times, have seemingly downplayed human rights violations in the region. He maintained that it is essential to combat the distortion of facts and accurately portray the events in Palestine.

"In this period where facts have become blurred, and widespread disinformation misleads the public, we call on Information Ministers of Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) member countries to enhance our joint efforts in combating disinformation related to the attacks on Palestinians without discrimination," he said.

Expressing Türkiye's unyielding support for the rights of the Palestinian people, Altun condemned Israel's ongoing military attacks and, in a bid to prevent further loss of life, called for an unconditional ceasefire. "Türkiye welcomes the efforts to support the Palestinian cause and end the barbaric oppression against civilians in the Islamic world," he said.

He also underscored the collective punishment imposed on the Palestinian population, deprived of basic necessities like food, water, and electricity.

Altun highlighted the urgent need for the international community to take action against these violations of international law, acknowledging the severity of the situation in which thousands of children have lost their lives.

"Türkiye finds it concerning that the United Nations Security Council is unable to fulfil its responsibilities," he said.

"The world must not forget that human rights are valid for everyone."

'Disinformation fuels Islamophobia'

The director emphasised the importance of combating Islamophobia, which often thrives on disinformation. In the context of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, he pointed out that racist attacks and hate speech against Muslims can become widespread.

He argued that this scenario, exacerbated by disinformation, necessitated innovative and globally coordinated efforts to combat Islamophobia and called on the entire world to recognise Islamophobia as a hate crime and to work against it actively.

"This fight is not only the duty of Muslims but also one of the essential responsibilities of the international community," Altun said.

Racist attacks, hate speech against Muslims

"We must acknowledge that the information environment is filled with false narratives that hide violations of international law. In parallel with the recent conflicts between Palestine and Israel, we are going through a period where racist attacks and hate speech against Muslims can become widespread.

Saying that Islamophobic sentiments intentionally fueled by disinformation can become more pronounced in such conflict environments, Altun stressed that as members of the OIC, they have a pivotal role in leading this effort.

He concluded his appeal by inviting the entire international community to take action against the brutality unfolding in Gaza.

He expressed confidence in the OIC's Information Ministers' valuable support for initiatives aimed at combating Islamophobia on the international stage and their ability to contribute to the cessation of the ongoing massacre in Gaza.