WORLD
2 MIN READ
Azerbaijan Holds First Joint Drills With Türkiye Since Karabakh Victory
On Monday, Turkiye and Azerbaijan launched joint military exercises, involving nearly 3,000 soldiers. The drills, which come as Turkiye is set to celebrate its centennial anniversary, are the first joint military exercises between the two countries, since Azerbaijan regained the entirety of the Karabakh region from Armenian separatists back in September. The exercises were held across Azerbaijan, including the capital Baku, Nakhchivan, and newly liberated areas in Karabakh. As the military drills opened, Iran hosted a regional summit, to push towards a final peace settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iran also warned that the presence of outsiders from the region would complicate the situation further. Recently, Armenia and France signed a defence deal that included radar systems and anti-air missiles. Azerbaijan and Armenia went to war over Karabakh back in 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. Guests: Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at Centre of Analysis of International Relations
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
October 24, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us