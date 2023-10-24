Azerbaijan Holds First Joint Drills With Türkiye Since Karabakh Victory

On Monday, Turkiye and Azerbaijan launched joint military exercises, involving nearly 3,000 soldiers. The drills, which come as Turkiye is set to celebrate its centennial anniversary, are the first joint military exercises between the two countries, since Azerbaijan regained the entirety of the Karabakh region from Armenian separatists back in September. The exercises were held across Azerbaijan, including the capital Baku, Nakhchivan, and newly liberated areas in Karabakh. As the military drills opened, Iran hosted a regional summit, to push towards a final peace settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Iran also warned that the presence of outsiders from the region would complicate the situation further. Recently, Armenia and France signed a defence deal that included radar systems and anti-air missiles. Azerbaijan and Armenia went to war over Karabakh back in 2020, which ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. Guests: Merve Seren Yesiltas Associate Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University Farid Shafiyev Chairperson at Centre of Analysis of International Relations