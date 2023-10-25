TÜRKİYE
Terrorist Rozerin Semzinan, who was recently involved in social area activities on behalf of the PKK terrorist organisation, was neutralised in Iraq's Hakurk by the Turkish Intelligence.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
October 25, 2023

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation’s so-called social area responsible for the Iraq/Hakurk region.

Terrorist Rozerin Semzinan, with the codename Sariye Atilla, has been neutralised with an operation carried out in rural Hakurk.

Semzinan, who joined the terrorist organisation in 2007 and reportedly gave lectures at the so-called training academies in Haftanin region for the PKK, was most recently involved in the organisation's social area activities in Hakurk, MIT stated.

The Turkish Intelligence meticulously analysed all information transmitted from field agents and first identified the location of the terrorist, who was closely monitored upon being neutralised at the most opportune moment.

MIT, which continues to strike against separatist terrorist organisations in every field, also delivered the message with its latest operation that it will continue with pinpoint operations as part of its policy to eliminate terrorism at its source in the upcoming period.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

