Israeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa
Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli air strikes on Gaza following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967. / Photo: AP Archive
October 25, 2023

Eight Syrian regime soldiers have been killed and seven others injured when an Israeli air strike targeted a military position near the southwestern Syrian city of Daraa, according to local media.

In a statement to the regime media, a military source revealed that Israel launched an aerial attack from the direction of the Golan Heights before dawn on Wednesday, striking several military positions in the Daraa countryside.

The source further said that the attack caused material losses in military infrastructure and mortar launching sites.

Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory on October 7.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
