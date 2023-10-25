WORLD
Italy and Slovenia Reinstate Border Controls, Citing Terrorist Threats From the Western Balkans
Like the rest of Europe, the Balkans is taking steps to limit the impact of the conflict in Gaza on its own security. Officials across the bloc say they are concerned about a rise in attacks and an influx of migrants. And it's led many countries to announce tougher border controls. Starting October 21st, Italy reinstated its border controls with Slovenia. This was followed by Slovenia, which informed Croatia that it would restore checks at their border as well. Slovenia also introduced survelliance on its borders with Croatia and Hungary over the weekend. The measures will last for at least 10 days and may be extended if deemed necessary. Italy and Slovenia are among 27 countries that are part of the Schengen area, the world's largest free travel zone. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 25, 2023
