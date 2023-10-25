WORLD
Demonstrators Chant ‘Free Palestine’ at Mass Rallies In Balkan Cities As Israel’s Bombing of Gaza Intensifies
The support for Palestinians amid Israel's continued bombardment, has united citizens of several cities in the Balkans. Tens of thousands joined rallies in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza. The slogan repeatedly heard in the streets of Belgrade, Sarajevo and Podgorica was - Free Palestine, stop the killing of civilians. Thousands of Bosnians gathered in their capital's main square opposite the historical National Library, one of the symbols of Sarajevo, while Montenegrins rallied outside the United Nations building in Podgorica. Protesters called for an END to Israeli attacks on Gaza where thousands of civilians have been killed. They have also called on their governments to do more to help the Palestinian people. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 25, 2023
