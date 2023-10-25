October 25, 2023
EU leaders remain divided over Gaza and migration
EU leaders will meet for a scheduled summit in Brussels on Thursday. They were to discuss ongoing support for Ukraine, as well as the bloc's migration crisis but much of their time may now be devoted to war in the Middle East. A number of states are calling for some kind of humanitarian pause, but appear too divided to agree a formal text. Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Brussels.
