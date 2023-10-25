Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said his government will continue to work to develop relations with Türkiye and the continuation of political dialogue.

“We have demonstrated the highest level of relations between the two countries in modern history,” Vucic wrote on social media on Wednesday after meeting Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

Vucic emphasised that Guler's visit to Belgrade has extreme importance, saying: “The visit will prove and additional contribution to the very important role that Serbia and Türkiye play in maintaining peace and stability throughout the Balkans.”

Guler's visit to the Serbian capital came after Türkiye took command of NATO's peacekeeping mission (KFOR) in Kosovo earlier this month. At least 450 Turkish troops are participating in KFOR.

Vucic said Serbia is determined to continue the European Union’s dialogue process with Pristina for a normalisation of relations.

“I pointed out that at this moment it is primarily necessary to ensure the safety of the Serbian people in Kosovo,” said Vucic.

Stability in the region

Guler later met his Serbian counterpart, Milos Vucevic, who said in a statement that Guler's visit came at the right moment taking into account everything that is happening in the Western Balkans region.

Our conversation's dominant topic was the security issue in the region, says Vucevic, adding, "We are encouraged by the assurances we received from Mr Guler regarding the security of the Serbian community in Kosovo”.

Vucevic added that Serbia and the Serbs in Kosovo do not have any problem with the presence of KFOR members.

The statement said Guler ensured Serbia and Serbs in Kosovo that Türkiye would do everything to preserve stability and security.

“Our country, which took over the command of KFOR, will continue to give priority to stability, security and public order in an impartial manner,” said Guler.

The minister emphasised that Türkiye has strong historical, cultural, humanitarian ties and excellent relations with Serbia.

Under UN Security Council Resolution 1244, NATO has led a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo since 1999. Currently, KFOR has more than 4,500 troops contributed by 27 NATO allies and partners.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and was recognised by many countries, including Türkiye. But Belgrade has never recognised Kosovo and claims that it is still part of Serbia.

“Belgrade is determined in the dialogue process with Pristina, but at this point, I informed the Minister that ensuring the security of the Serbs in the north of Kosovo is a priority. I also stated that the mutual agreements should be implemented without further delay,” said Vucic.