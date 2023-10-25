TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Armenian Patriarchate thanks Ankara for peace efforts in Middle East
"It is impossible to accept the violation of the right to life of innocent civilians, regardless of the reasons," Patriarchate says in statement.
October 25, 2023

The Turkish Armenian Patriarchate has expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its efforts to bring peace and tranquillity to the Middle East.

"We support their (Türkiye's) endeavours to help people live together in peace, praying for the success and prosperity of these efforts," the Patriarchate said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Patriarchate noted that recent days have witnessed the occurrence of tragic events that have brought sorrow and grief to people in the Middle East.

The statement added that it is a well-known and undeniable fact in the international arena that the immunity of civilian settlements is guaranteed by international treaties and legal principles.

"In this context, it is impossible to accept the violation of the right to life of innocent civilians, regardless of the reasons, by targeting residential areas, places of worship, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes during times of war and conflict," it said.

"We reject and condemn such practices that bring pain and tears to humanity, which cannot be justified or defended."

Nearly 6000 Palestinians killed

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Jewish settlers.

The Israeli military then launched a relentless air bombardment against Gaza.

Nearly 7,200 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 5,791 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water, medicines and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

