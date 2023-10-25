UN agency says to halt Gaza work unless fuel arrives

The main UN agency working in Gaza says it will be forced to halt its operations later on Wednesday due to a lack of fuel, which Israeli forces are refusing to allow into the territory. The imminent closure of UNRWA will further escalate a humanitarian crisis for more than two million people that's worsening by the hour. The aerial bombardment which followed Hamas' attack on Israel has resulted in more than 6500 deaths and a massive displacement of people. Joel Flynn reports.