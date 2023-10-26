WORLD
1 MIN READ
War costs pile as Biden asks Congress for more funds
Much of the weaponry used by Israel in Gaza and by Ukraine against Russia is provided by the US. Now, President Joe Biden is asking Congress to approve more than a hundred billion dollars more for both countries. But can the US sustain this level of funding without putting its own security at risk? Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
War costs pile as Biden asks Congress for more funds / Others
October 26, 2023
Explore
