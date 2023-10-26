TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
President Erdogan and Pope Francis hold phone call over Israel-Palestine conflict
All states should raise their voices against humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, Turkish President Erdogan tells Pope Francis in phone conversation.
President Erdogan and Pope Francis hold phone call over Israel-Palestine conflict
Pope Francis underlines Türkiye's significant efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 26, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis have spoken over the phone on the conflict between Israel and Palestine and escalating human rights violations.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan said Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have no justification in any sacred text, have reached the level of a massacre, and that it is shameful for the international community to turn a blind eye to them.

He stressed that all states should raise their voices against this humanitarian tragedy.

RelatedTurkish, Egyptian officials discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza

In the region that houses holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions – including Francis’ faith – lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders, Erdogan told the pope on Thursday.

He further highlighted Türkiye's significant efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza and called on everyone to actively support these efforts to ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid to innocent civilians.

The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched an indiscriminate bombardment in Gaza, targeting hospitals, schools, civilian residential areas, and even evacuation convoys.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine, and fuel, and aid convoys recently allowed into Gaza have carried only a fraction of what is needed.

RelatedUNSC deepening crisis in Gaza with one-sided approach: President Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us