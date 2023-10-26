WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza
Overnight, Israel carried out its biggest ground incursion into Gaza since it's attack began three weeks ago. Israel says it targeted Hamas positions, just a few hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the main ground operation would only happen after proper planning. In addition to the relentless aerial onslaught that's left more than 7,000 people dead in Gaza, Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in the occupied West Bank. The UN says the bombing has also destroyed half of all residential units in Gaza while the siege means all medical units are on the brink of collapse. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza / Others
October 26, 2023
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us