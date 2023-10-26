Türkiye’s aid activities and flights to Gaza will continue, said a Turkish defence ministry source.

“The essential thing is for the aid to reach Gaza,” the source said, as aid deliveries to the besieged enclave are limited due to closure of the Rafah border gate with Egypt.

Türkiye continues its diplomatic efforts to find a solution to making humanitarian deliveries from the Egyptian border into Palestine's Gaza, on which Israel has maintained a strict siege for decades, and is carrying out heavy bombardment since October 7.

The head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent's chief met with Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar in eastern Cairo on Wednesday.

Related Turkish Red Crescent continues to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza

“As you know, there is currently an issue with getting aid into Gaza. However, within our plans, and in coordination with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health and Ministry of the Interior, aid activities will continue in the coming days," said the Turkish defence ministry source.

“Our call as Türkiye is for Israel to immediately cease its attacks on civilians,” said the ministry official.

“An immediate humanitarian corridor should be established to meet the urgent needs of Gaza. Unhindered access should be granted for the entry of necessary supplies and the exit of the wounded."

Growing violence by Israel

At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, including 2,704 children, as Israel continues air strikes across besieged Gaza for the 20th day running.

Israeli aggression against Gaza began after Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack on October 7 that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched an indiscriminate bombing campaign on Gaza, targeting hospitals, schools, civilian residential areas and even evacuation convoys.

More than 7,900 people have been killed in the conflict so far, including at least 6,546 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been running out of food, water, medicine and fuel, and aid convoys allowed into Gaza have so far managed to deliver only a fraction of what is needed.