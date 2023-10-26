Four members of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief killed in an Israeli air raid

Israeli air strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza have killed four family members of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Al Dahdouh. His wife, two children and grandchild were killed and several other family members were injured. The journalist had relocated his family to the camp following Israel’s warnings to all civilians to move south. #Gaza #Nuseirat #Palestine