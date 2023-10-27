WORLD
US Muslim group receives record number of bias complaints since Gaza crisis
The Council on American-Islamic Relations says it was the largest wave of complaints seen since December 2015, after Trump's call for Muslim ban.
October 27, 2023

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has released a report that showed it received the largest wave of complaints regarding bias incidents since Hamas launched a military operation on Israel.

CAIR said in a statement on Tuesday that it received 774 complaints, including reported bias incidents, since October 7, adding it was the largest wave of complaints it has seen since December 2015, when Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the US.

CAIR said, however, it believes "the numbers likely do not represent all cases nationwide."

“Anyone with a conscience should be deeply concerned by this sudden rise in complaints amid an atmosphere of rampant anti-Muslim bigotry and anti-Palestinian racism,” CAIR’s Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said in a statement.

“Public officials should do everything in their power to keep the wave of hate sweeping the nation right now from spiraling out of control. That includes bringing the horrific violence overseas to an end before it endangers more innocent people there and here at home," he said.

