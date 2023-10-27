TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's doors open for academics, students oppressed over their support for Gaza: CoHE president
"We would be more than pleased to welcome the victims and oppressed members of the international academic community, whom we have always accepted with open arms in our long history, to our country today," says Erol Ozvar.
Türkiye's doors open for academics, students oppressed over their support for Gaza: CoHE president
Türkiye’s President of the Council of Higher Education, Erol Ozvar, addressed international academic circles and university students, who are under pressure for supporting the Palestinian people. / Photo: Türkiye's President of the Council of Higher Education / Photo: TRT World
October 27, 2023

The doors of Turkish higher education institutions are open to academics and university students who experience pressure in the West due to their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people, said Türkiye's President of the Council of Higher Education.

Erol Ozvar addressed international academic circles and university students, who are under pressure for supporting the Palestinian people, on his social media, noting that the doors of Turkish universities are open to them.

The call by the head of Council of Higher Education came after several countries banned protests in support of Palestinians who have been under a strict siege and heavy bombardment by Israeli since October 7.

Several US Senators, including presidential hopefuls Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis, have called for President Joe Biden administration to deport foreign students at US colleges protesting against Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians.

Israel-Palestine war, now in its 21st day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides as over 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far — more than three times the number killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014.

“The doors of Turkish higher education institutions are open to academics and university students who experience pressure in the West due to their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people," Ozvar posted on X.

"We would be more than pleased to welcome the victims and oppressed members of the international academic community, whom we have always accepted with open arms in our long history, to our country today.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us